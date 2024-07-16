Interior Minister Naqvi lauds security forces for thwarting Bannu terror attack

Pakistan Pakistan Interior Minister Naqvi lauds security forces for thwarting Bannu terror attack

Naqvi expressed his condolences with bereaved families

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 13:20:18 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Tuedsay lauded security forces for thwarting terror attack carried out by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Bannu Cantonment.

In his condolence statement, Minister Naqvi expressed his sympathies with the families of the martyred personnel.

He further said that our brave soldiers fought gallantly in the face of terror and reduced the ambitions of terrorists to rubbles, adding that sacrifices of our martyrs would be remembered forever.

Underscoring the need to fight together against the scourge of terrorism, Naqvi said that eradication of terrorism was only possible if we rallied behind our soldiers in the war against terror.

