10 terrorists killed, eight soldiers martyred in Bannu Cantt attack: ISPR

Says swift and valiant response reflects resolve to fight terrorism

Notes Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group responsible for the act

Updated On: Tue, 16 Jul 2024 14:09:39 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Ten terrorists were killed in an attack after they tried to force their way into Bannu Cantonment on Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said about the latest terrorism act targeting the military in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which has been witnessing a surge in violence after the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) members were allowed by resettle in the erstwhile tribal region.

A statement issued on Tuesday also mentioned that eight army men were martyred in the terror attack and noted that the swift action taken by security forces helped avoiding massive destruction and loss of human lives.

The ISPR described the response given by security forces as valiant action which, it said, was an expression of military’s resolve to fight terrorism.

On the other hand, the ISPR also said that the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group, currently operating from Afghanistan, was responsible for the latest attack and had acted in a similar way in the past too – one of the many terror outfits which are now based in the unlocked country with full support from Kabul.

It again shows the failure of Afghan interim government led by the Taliban to crack down on the terror outfits housed in Afghanistan, which have become a serious threat for regional peace and security.

And it is the reason why the ISPR says Pakistan has repeatedly asked the Afghan interim government to tack necessary action against the terrorist organisations.

Every possible step would be taken to tackle the security threats emanating from Afghanistan and protect the masses as well as safeguard national defence, the ISPR promised.

The reluctance on the part of Afghan Taliban to go after the TTP forced Islamabad to launch Operation Azm-e-Istehkam. However, the PTI, which under Imran Khan paved the way for terrorists’ return and has been running Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since 2013, is now carrying out any action against them.

According to the details shared by ISPR about Monday’s attack, the terrorists tried to enter Bannu Cantt, but the security forces foiled their attempt, after which they hit an explosives-laden vehicle with the outer wall.

The resultant blast resulted in the martyrdom of eight troops and damaged the wall as well as the infrastructure located within its vicinity.

However, the security forces managed to eliminate all the 10 terrorists during the retaliatory action and hours-long clearance operation carried out in the area.

Naib Subedar Muhammad Shehzad, Hawaldar Zill-e-Hussain, Hawaldar Shehzad Ahmed, Lance Naik Sabz Ali as well as four sepoys: Ashfaq Hussain, Subhan Majeed, Imtiaz Khan and Arsalan Aslam.