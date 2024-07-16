In-focus

Dar extends best wishes to Nepal's new FM

Dar conveyed his intention to collaborate closely with Arzu Rana for enhancing bilateral relations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar on Monday extended his congratulations to Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba on appointment as the foreign minister of Nepal.

In an official statement on his X account (formerly known as Twitter), Ishaq Dar said: “Heartiest felicitations to H.E Dr. Arzu Rana Deuba on appointment as the foreign minister of Nepal.”

Ishaq Dar, who also serves as the foreign minister, conveyed his intention to collaborate closely with Arzu Rana for enhancing bilateral relations and fostering mutually beneficial cooperation between Pakistan and Nepal.
 

