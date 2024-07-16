NDMA alert: Heavy rainfall expected in central Punjab, southern Sindh

The rainfall may cause urban flooding and increased water levels in nullahs.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The NDMA's National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) anticipated heavy rainfall in central Punjab and southern Sindh in the next 24 hours.

The NEOC anticipated heavy rainfall in Lahore, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Okara, Jhang, and Sheikhupura areas of central Punjab, with 50-100 mm of rainfall expected in one to two hours, the NDMA news release said.

Similarly, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds is expected in Hyderabad, Mirpur Khas, Thar, Umerkot, Badin, Islamkot, Mithi, Tando Allah Yar, Tando Muhammad Khan, and Kotri areas of Sindh.

The rainfall may cause urban flooding and increased water levels in nullahs, and strong winds and lightning strikes are also expected.

The NDMA has issued instructions to all relevant departments to take necessary precautions to mitigate the possible effects of flooding and extreme weather.

The public is advised to take precautions to avoid flooding and to ensure their safety from lightning strikes. Avoid going outside during bad weather and keep a safe distance from electrical poles and wires.

The NDMA has launched the Pak NDMA Disaster Alert application, available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store, to provide timely alerts, advisories, and guidelines to the public.

