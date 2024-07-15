ATC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's remand in May 9 cases

Pakistan Pakistan ATC reserves verdict on Imran Khan's remand in May 9 cases

IOs asked for physical remand of PTI founder in 12 cases

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 20:24:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday reserved decision on physical remand of PTI founder Imran Khan in 12 cases relating to May 9 fiasco.

The investigating officers (IO) asked for a physical remand of the PTI founder in different cases.

More to read: Govt decides to ban PTI, initiate treason case against Imran Khan and Arif Alvi



The ATC judge Khalid Arshad held the hearing and reserved the judgment following the arguments of the accused's lawyers and the prosecution.