Non-bailable arrest warrant of Sher Afzal Marwat issued

Court directs police to present him on July 30

Updated On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 17:24:55 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Mumtaz Hanjra of Rawalpindi’s civil court has issued non-bailable arrest warrant of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Sher Afzal Marwat who was recently suspended from party membership.

According to the court order, an arrest warrant was issued due to the absence of Sher Afzal Marwat and his counsel in the case hearing.

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has filed the case against Marwat in the Naseerabad police station for violating RDA’s bylaws and his involvement in illegal construction of a building near Thallian Motorway Interchange, say sources.

According to sources, the judicial magistrate has ordered police to arrest Marwat and produce him before the court on July 30.



