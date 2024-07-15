LHC registrar office puts objection on plea challenging Election Amendment Act

Lahore High Court (LHC) registrar office has put an objection to the plea challenging Election Amendment Act 2024 that mandates appointment of retired judges on election tribunals.

Registrar office’s reservation is that a copy of the act is not attached with the application and the registrar office has returned the application putting an objection on it.

It is pertinent to note that citizen Munir Ahmed has filed the plea in the LHC, implying that Election Amendment Act was approved to target a political party.

Applicant requests court to declare the act illegal and direct restoration of old tribunals. The matter challenging the Election Amendment Act is proceeding in other courts including LHC as well.

It is pertinent to note that President Asif Ali Zardari has signed off the bill into law to appoint retired high court judges to election tribunals on July 9 to settle electoral disputes.

The Senate on July 8 passed the Election Amendment Bill while the National Assembly on June 28 amid opposition decry.