UN report declares unabated TTP as largest terror group in Afghanistan

More than 6,000 TTP militants are currently operating from the landlocked country

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 15 Jul 2024 09:41:49 PKT

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – A United Nation team which monitors the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) , Al-Qaeda and IS-K has submitted its 15th report in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

According to the international media outlets, the UN monitoring team has declared the TTP as the largest terror group operating from Afghanistan, adding that the TTP and other militant groups pose direct threat to regional and international security.

The report highlights the presence of more than 6,000 TTP terrorists who have established training camps in various parts of the landlocked country with full support from their ruling ideological brothers in Afghanistan.

It has been pointed out in the report that the Afghan Taliban are not ready to take action against the TTP which has launched more than 1200 terror attacks in Pakistan last year, adding that various terror groups are using Afghanistan as "permissive haven".

Moreover, the TTP is also said to have continuous logistic and operational support from the Al-Qaeda fighters.

