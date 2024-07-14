PTI MNA Ameer Sultan 'abducted' from Lahore: Asad Qaiser

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 17:07:30 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Qaisar said the party MNA Ameer Sultan was abducted by unknown men on Sunday.

Sultan was elected to the lower house of the parliament from NA-110 in Jhang and was reportedly abducted while he was at his house at Sarwar Road, Lahore.

He was abducted by unknown men in Lahore to force him to switch loyalties, " the former speaker added.

He said the country will fail if it not run according to the constitution as this document sets the purpose of every institution which must be followed.

He said the PTI would not back off from its ideological stance and its struggle would continue and the party leaders should be allowed to make the decisions of their own choices.