Steps taken to address flood risks in vulnerable dists: PDMA

Issues flood alert factsheet

Updated On: Sun, 14 Jul 2024 08:55:19 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - In line with the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a flood alert factsheet.

According to PDMA, there is a risk of urban flooding in Lahore, Sialkot, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala.

The factsheet includes data on the monsoon rains situation and water levels in rivers, barrages, and dams across Punjab.

According to the report, rain was recorded in Lahore, Sargodha, Toba Tek Singh, Faisalabad, Kot Addu, and Bahawalpur in the last 24 hours.

Due to the heavy rains, 12 citizens lost their lives, 14 houses were affected, and 27 citizens were injured, including five children, three females, and four males.

Additionally, three civilians were killed by lightning in Narowal and Multan.

Financial assistance will be provided to the bereaved families as per government guidelines.

Monsoon rains are expected to continue across the province until July 15. The water flow in all the rivers and barrages of Punjab is currently at normal levels.

The water level in Mangla Dam is at 53 percent capacity, while Tarbela Dam is at 74 percent.

The water levels in Indian dams on the Sutlej, Beas, and Ravi rivers are up to 37 percent.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathia stated that arrangements have been completed to address flood risks in vulnerable districts.

Flood relief camps have been established in mountainous areas due to the threat of flood areas.

The administration of major cities remains on high alert in view of the emergency situation.

The PDMA Control Room and District Emergency Operation Centers are monitoring the situation 24/7.In anticipation of further rains, the DG instructed the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to ensure the drainage of water from low-lying areas.

Management has also been directed to eliminate encroachments from the channels of rivers and canals.

Citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in bad weather and to avoid touching electric wires and poles. In case of emergency, call the PDMA Helpline at 1129.