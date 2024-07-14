One killed, two injured in Chishtian road accident

CHISHTIAN (Dunya News) – A man perished and two others sustained critical injuries when their rashly-driven overturned after hitting a footpath on Hasilpur Road, Dunya News reported here on Saturday.

On information, Rescue 1122 and police reached the accident site and sent the dead body and the injured to hospital.

The deceased was identified as Akram. The identity of the injured could not be ascertained.

The condition of those injured in the road accident was stated to be serious. Police have launched investigation into the accident.

Witnesses to the car crash told police the car driver lost control of the vehicle due to speeding and hit the footpath.

