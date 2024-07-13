SC verdict on reserved seats tantamount to rewriting constitution: Kh Asif

Legislation is the prerogative of parliament, says PML-N veteran

SIALKOT (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the Supreme Court has rewritten the constitution in its verdict on reserved seats.

Addressing a press conference in Sialkot on Saturday, senior PML-N leader said that legislation is the prerogative of parliament.

“The responsibilities of all the institutions are very well written in the constitution. The judiciary can only interpret the constitution,” said the PML-N veteran.

The apex court on Friday overturned the Peshawar High Court's verdict of depriving the PTI of the reserved seats of non-Muslim and women candidates in assemblies.

Kh Asif further added that PTI was given a big relief by the Supreme Court through this verdict.

The senior politician was of the view that relief was provided to the party that wasn’t even a complainant in this case as it was the Sunni Ittehad Council that moved the court.

“PTI lost the election symbol for not holding its intra-party elections,” said the defence minister.

According to Kh Asif, parliament and election commission are executive institutions and we have a long history of judiciary’s meddling in the politics.

“The decision to file the review petition will be made by the parliament on Monday,” he said.

The government will give the reaction after consulting its allies, said the PML-N leader.