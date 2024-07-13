Pakistan, US pledge collaboration on multiple fronts

The US ambassador calls on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and both sides agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation in counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics, and security.

The US ambassador visited the Ministry of Interior, where Naqvi welcomed him. Other officials were also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the Pakistan-US relations, security and other matters of mutual interest. They pledged to enhance cooperation in security, counter-terrorism, anti-narcotics, and other areas.

Both sides agreed to organise “law enforcement dialogues” in October.

The interior minister assured the US ambassador of the ministry’s full cooperation in enhancing bilateral relations.

Talking about his recent visit to New York, Naqvi said the issue of cooperation between Islamabad and the New York Police Department was discussed. He said a delegation of Islamabad police would soon visit New York to improve mutual cooperation.

He said officers from Islamabad police were keen to receive training from the New York Police Department.

The minister said Pakistan’s minorities were enjoying equal rights under the country’s constitution. He assured the ambassador that all possible measures had been implemented to net those involved in the Jaranwala incident.

Regarding cricket affairs, Naqvi (who is also the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board), lauded the US government for hosting a successful T20 World Cup. He said efforts were on to arrange a tri-nation series involving Pakistan, US and Canada. He also mentioned that Pakistan was working for a cricket league in America and Canada.

The US ambassador expressed his gratitude, saying a number of cricket lovers enjoyed the T20 World Cup matches.



