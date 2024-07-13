Adiala Jail superintendent transferred in reshuffle

Abdul Ghafoor Anjum is new head of Adiala Jail

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Punjab Home Department has issued the notification of appointments and transfers of officers across jails.

Adiala jail superintendent Asad Warraich has been transferred to Sahiwal jail.

While, Abdul Ghafoor Anjum, grade-19 officer of Department of Prisons has been appointed as Adiala jail superintendent.

It is pertinent to note that Abdul Ghaffor Anjum had been appointed as superintendent in Faisalabad jail.

It is also worth noting that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and spouse Bushra Bibi had reservations about Adiala jail ex-superintendent about influence of incumbent government on him and requested for his transfer.

Superintendent was issued notice on contempt of court as well.

