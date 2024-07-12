SC decisions and the myth of Friday

In the latest verdict on Friday, the PTI gains reserved seats denied to it by ECP

Fri, 12 Jul 2024

LAHORE (Dunya News) - As the landmark verdict of the Supreme Court on reserved seats is the talk of the town, we at Dunya News have traced some momentous decisions which were announced on Friday.

In the latest case on July 12 (Friday), the top court overturned the decision of Peshawar High Court to deprive the PTI of reserved seats. It has kept the tradition of announcing verdicts on this very day.

It merits mention that the apex court announced the reserved seats verdict after nine hearings and listening to the arguments of all parties involved.

KEY DECISIONS ON FRIDAYS

July 31, 2009 (Friday): SC declared the marshal law of Parvez Musharraf unconstitutional

July 28, 2017 (Friday): Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life

Dec 15, 2017 (Friday): Jahangir Tareen was disqualified for life

July 6, 2018 (Friday): Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were convicted in the Avenfield Reference

Coincidentally, three of these verdicts came in the month of July.



