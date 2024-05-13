CM Maryam inaugurates skill development programme for youth

PML-N didn’t give petrol bombs in the hands of youth, says Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday inaugurated the ‘Chief Minister Skill Development Programme’ for young students.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the chief minister said that the PML-N didn’t give petrol bombs in the hands of the youth.

“We have selected 1000 youngsters for this project including 600 boys and 400 girls,” said CM Maryam Nawaz.

She added that the courses were introduced in the programme keeping in view the requirements of the job market for the very first time.

The girls actively participated in the skill development programme and we’ll try to get them jobs even before the completion of the course, she added.

The chief minister was of the view that PML-N didn’t teach the youth to attack our security forces.

She added that the projects of public welfare initiated by the PML-N are hampered in Punjab. The Orange Train was also delayed for several months, she added.

She also made a request to the judiciary to review its decision of stopping the projects of Punjab government.