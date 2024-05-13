PTI founder may face fourth Toshakhana case, says Barrister Gohar

Says PTI founder believes in dialogue, not deal

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan says efforts are afoot to file a fourth case against the party founder related to Toshakhana.

He alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was being used against the PTI founder.

Speaking to media outside the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Barrister Gohar quoted the PTI founder as having said apology should be sought from him (and not the other way round). He (founder) condemned the May 9 violence and underlined the need for a judicial commission to investigate the matter.

The PTI founder insisted he would pursue dialogue, not deal, for the betterment of Pakistan. He stressed that personal interests would not drive these discussions. However, he lamented a lack of progress by the negotiation committee.

Addressing concerns raised by the former prime minister regarding tax collection and the IMF programme, Barrister Gohar said power should emanate from democratic channels.

Gohar urged the judiciary to expedite the hearing on the Iddat case and decide it without further delay. Also, he mentioned plans to move court on a statement made by former caretaker prime minister Anwarul Haq Kakar regarding Form 47.

The party chief highlighted the PTI founder's concerns regarding Azad Kashmir protests for demands, advocating for relief and patience instead of violence.

He said Rana Sanaullah's statement (about PTI) corroborated its status.