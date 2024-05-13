PM Shehbaz quits as PML-N president

PM resigns from the party office due to his busy schedule

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has resigned as president of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N).

Sources said Shehbaz Sharif submitted his resignation to top party leader Nawaz Sharif.

It is disclosed that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would be elected as the new president of the party in an central general council meeting on May 18.

The meeting is called under article 15 of the party's constitution.

It should be noted that the PM resigned from the party office due to his busy schedule.

Shehbaz Sharif was elected as PML-N president on March 13, 2018.