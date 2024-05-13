Tourists throng Kaghan, Naran after road's reopening

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Local and foreign tourists are thronging Naran after the reopening of the road to enjoy their trips at recreational spots of the scenic valley.

A Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) official said the Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) has reopened the Kaghan Highway for all kinds of vehicles after seven months of closure.

He said the tourists embarked on their travel towards Naran to see the scenic beauty through Naran road which was fully operational.

He said Naran is one of the paramount attractions for tourists due to its snow clad mountains and beauty.

It may be noted that the Naran road was closed to all kinds of traffic owing to snowfall and glacier melting.