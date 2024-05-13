PM Shehbaz approves Rs23bn for AJK to douse flames of anguish

Kashmiri leaders thank the prime minister for swift move

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 13 May 2024 15:05:56 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday ordered an immediate release of Rs23 billion to resolve the issues confronting the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister decided to provide funds after thoroughly examining the situation in the territory, in a special meeting chaired by him on the subject, a PM Office press release said.

Several parts of the AJK have witnessed protest demonstrations during the last couple of days, with the people seeking reduced electricity bills and taxes as well as subsidised wheat flour.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir prime minister, AJK cabinet members, and senior leaders attended the meeting.

The Kashmiri leadership and other participants in the meeting thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz for his swift decision to provide funds.

CRIES OF ANGUISH

The shutdown strike and protest in Azad Kashmir over high flour and electricity prices entered its fourth day on Monday, as the talks between the AJK government and the Awami Action Committee on Sunday ended in a deadlock.

The Awami Action Committee has affirmed that the indefinite shutdown and wheeljam strike will persist until their demands are met.

The valley has come to a near-standstill as the AAC leads a march on the state capital Muzaffarabad today, prompted by the stalemate on the negotiations, with caravans from several AJK cities heading towards Rawalakot.

The AJK government has called in Rangers after clashes between the protesters and police in Mirpur on Saturday resulted in the death of a policeman and injuries to scores of others.