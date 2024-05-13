AAC marches on AJK capital as protest over inflation enters fourth day

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – The shutdown strike and protest in Azad Kashmir over high flour and electricity prices entered its fourth day on Monday, as the talks between the AJK government and the [Jammu Kashmir Joint] Awami Action Committee on Sunday ended in a deadlock.

The valley has come to a near-standstill as the AAC leads a march on the state capital Muzaffarabad today, prompted by the stalemate on the negotiations, with internet and cellular services as well as educational activities facing complete suspension in several cities.

Traffic has also thinned out on major roads and arteries, as the Kohala–Muzaffarabad Road, stretching 40 kilometres and linking Kohala town with Muzaffarabad, has been closed at several points by the protesters.

