LHC moved for NAB investigation into wheat import scandal

Petitioner names federation, prime minister, former caretaker prime minister as respondents

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has received a petition from a citizen requesting an investigation into the wheat import scandal by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Mashkoor Hussain filed the petition through advocate Nadeem Sarwar on Monday.

The petitioner has named the federation, prime minister and former caretaker prime minister as respondents.

In his petition, Hussain highlights that during the initial two months of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government, 0.778 million metric tonnes of wheat was imported.

He argues that given the government's potential involvement in the wheat import scandal, a fair investigation was unlikely. He contends that the investigation committee formed by the government lacks transparency.

The petitioner has requested the court to instruct the NAB to probe the scandal thoroughly, identify those responsible, recover any misappropriated funds and return them to the state kitty.