PM Shehbaz convenes high-level meeting on AJK situation tomorrow

Shehbaz Sharif also talked to the prime minister of AJK

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has convened a high-level meeting on Monday (tomorrow) to discuss the ongoing situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

PM Sharif earlier on Sunday talked to the prime minister of AJK and directed the Pakistan Muslim League-N office bearers in the region to engage with the leaders of the action committee to find a peaceful solution.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged all parties in Azad Kashmir to resort to peaceful course of action for resolution of their demands.

In a message on social media platform X, he said he has talked to Prime Minister Azad Kashmir and directed the PML-N office bearers in AJK to talk to leaders of action committee.

Earlier, the Rangers were deployed on Kohala Road to control the situation as the protest of Awami Action Committee (AAC) against inflation entered the third day.

The internet service was also partially suspended to stop protesters from reaching the capital.

The clashes erupted across the valley on Saturday as enraged protesters opened fire and pelted stones at law enforcers, killing a policeman and wounding 28 others.