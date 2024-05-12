AJK prime minister offers olive branch as AAC-led protest enters third day

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has stated that his government is prepared to alleviate the burden of high flour and electricity prices, as the protest led by the Joint Awami Action Committee entered its third day in the valley on Sunday.

The Awami Action Committee has affirmed that the indefinite shutdown and wheel jam strike will persist until their demands are met.

On Saturday, clashes erupted across the valley, as enraged protesters opened fire and pelted stones at law enforcers, killing a policeman and wounding 28 others.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq termed the death of the policeman during the protest as tragic, and attributed the violence to certain extremists.

"We are determined to implement the agreement we have reached with the Awami Action Committee,” PM Haq said of the negotiations held with the protesters.

Haq said that political governments solved problems through dialogue and "we are ready to talk with the Awami Action Committee at any level and the demands related to the government of Pakistan will be raised before the federation."

He also indicated a willingness to adjust the development budget if necessary to alleviate the burden of flour and electricity prices.

The AJK prime minister said that security of the people was his government’s top priority, adding that his government ensured that no force was used against the protesters.

PRESIDENT ZARDARI SUMMONS MEETING

President Asif Ali Zardari has taken note of the deteriorating law and order situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and has called for a meeting with ministers and party leaders on Sunday (today) to assess the current situation in the valley.

The president will receive a briefing on the current situation in Azad Kashmir, and the session will be attended by ministers and PPP leaders. Additionally, a meeting of the PPP parliamentary board has been scheduled for the same day.

PROTEST ENTERS THIRD DAY

The protest led by the Joint Awami Action Committee over inflated electricity bills and exorbitant wheat prices in Azad Jammu & Kashmir entered its third day on Sunday (today).

﻿Markets and business centers wear a deserted look, while traffic has thinned out on roads as a complete wheel jam strike is being observed throughout AJK today.

Internet services have been suspended since last night.

The protest movement of the Awami Action Committee took a violent turn on Saturday as enraged protesters clashed with law enforcement personnel.

At least 28 officials, including SP Khawar Ali and Assistant Commissioner Rizwan Latif, were wounded in the clashes, which also claimed the life of a sub-inspector named Adnan Qureshi after he was hit by a bullet.