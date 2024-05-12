Abdul Qayyum demands resignation of AJK PM as AAC protest enters third day

The situation demands fresh elections as early as possible, says former prime minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi demanded the resignation from AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq over the deteriorating law and order situation.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, the former prime minister said that these are the effects of regime change operation executed in AJK a year ago.

“The incumbent AJK prime minister is a puppet. The killing of a police inspector during the protest demonstrations must be probed thoroughly,” Niazi said.

The clashes erupted across the valley on Saturday as enraged protesters opened fire and pelted stones at law enforcers, killing a policeman and wounding 28 others.

The former prime minister said that his government used to give relief to the masses but the incumbent failed to do so.

A protest movement was launched around nine months ago against inflation but the government didn’t provide any relief, he added.

“This government was installed in a hurry by forming a forward bloc and therefore it failed miserably. The situation demands fresh elections as early as possible,” he said.

Earlier, the Rangers were deployed on Kohala road to control the situation as the protest of Awami Action Committee against inflation entered in third day.

The internet service was also partially suspended to stop protesters from reaching the capital.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari has also taken notice of the deteriorating law and order situation in AJK and convened a meeting over the issue today.