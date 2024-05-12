It's a welcoming sign CM Maryam inspired by KP projects: Barrister Saif

Published On: Sun, 12 May 2024 11:23:33 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Advisor Dr. Barrister Saif hailed the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for drawing inspiration from KP projects to implement public welfare initiatives in Punjab.

Dr. Saif mentioned the introduction of ambulance services for pregnant women project, which he asserted was inspired by a successful project operational in KP for several years.

The project, seamlessly integrated with the Rescue 1122 service, has exhibited commendable outcomes by swiftly transporting expectant mothers to hospitals equipped with delivery kits upon a single call.

Dr. Saif commended the Punjab government's decision to replicate such beneficial projects, emphasizing the positive impact they have on public welfare.

He urged the Punjab government to consider implementing the health card project, following the blueprint laid out by the KP government.

He said KP government was ready to offer consultation and cooperation for the successful execution of such endeavors in Punjab.

However, Dr. Saif did not mince words in his criticism of the Punjab CM, accusing her of prioritizing publicity stunts over genuine public welfare initiatives.

He alleged that Maryam Nawaz's motives seemed geared towards garnering social media attention, particularly on platforms like TikTok, rather than focusing on effectively addressing public needs.

