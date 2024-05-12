AJK PM again invites protesters for dialogue

Says political government solves problems through talks

Sun, 12 May 2024 04:18:58 PKT

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq has said whatever happened in the protest was actually committed by certain extremists, adding the martyrdom of a police officer during the protest is tragic.

Speaking at a press conference, Prime Minister Anwarul Haq said that the government has never backed down from negotiations, adding political government solves problems through dialogue.

He invited the action committee for negotiations and said the news about resignations of commissioners and deputy commissioners is baseless, adding baseless propaganda is being done on social media.

He said if the development budget has to be cut to provide relief on the prices of flour and electricity, then it will be done.

He said, “Security of people is our priority. The government has ensured that no force was used during the protest. Some of the protesters were miscreants. An agreement was reached as a result of negotiations with the Public Action Committee.

It should be noted a protest against exorbitant electricity has intensified in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. During the protest, there were clashes between the police and the protesters at several places and a sub-inspector was martyred and 3 officials were injured in firing.