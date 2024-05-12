Underage marriages: LHC orders action against Nikah registrars

Rules Nikahkhawans, witnesses must have documents showing age of bride

Updated On: Sun, 12 May 2024 03:02:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore High Court on Saturday ordered action against Nikahkhawans (Nikah registrars) involved in solemnising Nikahs of underage girls.

Justice Anwar-ul-Haq Pannu issued the order on a petition filed by Azmat Bibi.

In its order, the Lahore High Court said the court has already issued clear orders for preventing underage marriages.

In its order, the court said that at the time of Nikah, it is compulsory for Nikahkhawans and witnesses to have documents clearly showing the age of a bride.

The LHC judge said underage marriages are still going on despite the court order, adding apparently Nikahkhawans and Nikah registrars are not following the court’s instructions.

The LHC ordered the authorities concerned to take strict action against Nikahkhawans and Nikah registrars involved in underage marriages.

Petitioner Azmat Bibi had moved the court for the recovery of her 14-year-old girl.

