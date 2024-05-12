President takes notice of violent protests in AJK, calls meeting today

Protest rallies claimed life of a policeman, injuries of dozens of people

Updated On: Sun, 12 May 2024 04:19:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Taking notice of worsening law and order situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned a meeting to take stock of current situation in the valley with ministers and party leaders on Sunday (today).

The president took notice of violent protests in Azad Jammu Kashmir which claimed life of a policeman and injuries of dozens of people, who were holding rallies against a hike in electricity bills.

President Asif Ali Zardari will be briefed on the current situation of Azad Kashmir.

Ministers and party leaders will take part in the session. The president also called the meeting of PPP parliamentary board on the same day.

Earlier, a police sub-inspector was shot dead while several cops were injured as protest demonstrations against high electricity bills turned violent in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

The protest movement of Awami Action Committee (AAC) entered its second day and it turned violent on Saturday.

According to details, enraged mob pelted stones and opened fire on the police in Mirpur.

A police sub-inspector named Adnan Qureshi was shot dead by the protesters while three other cops sustained injuries.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the violence. The police fired teargas to disperse the crowd.