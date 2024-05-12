President, PM laud hockey team's performance

Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 in Malaysia

ISLAMABAD (APP) - President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in their separate messages have appreciated the brilliant performance of the Pakistan National Hockey Team in the final match of Azlan Shah Hockey Cup 2024 in Malaysia.

The president observed that after a long time, the national team displayed excellent skills throughout the tournament and securing a berth in the final was a good sign of improvement, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

The president also stressed upon promotion of the national game of hockey and expressed the optimism that the national team would demonstrate such outstanding performance in the future.

The prime minister in his message said that due to the brilliant performance, the national team reached the final game.

“They also played well against Japan in the final. Win and loss are a part of the game.

The national team has won the hearts of entire nation,” PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

