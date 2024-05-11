Farmers announce sit-in outside CM Office on May 16

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will lead protest

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Farmers Saturday announced plans to take to the streets in protest against the government's decision not to procure wheat directly.

They will stage a sit-in outside the Chief Minister's Office on May 16. Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman will lead the protest.

Sardar Zafar Hussain Khan, Kisan Board Pakistan central president said in a press conference that the Food Department established to safeguard farmers' interests was being abolished.

Despite discussions, the government declined to purchase wheat, with 190,000 Bardana (bags) applications returned to farmers.

Under the new policy, the food department's role in wheat procurement has ceased, and the private sector will now directly engage with farmers.

Reports indicate that the food department currently faces an annual burden of Rs 400 billion. The new policy proposes uniform wheat prices across all four provinces. Moreover, it will be implemented for a two-year period initially.