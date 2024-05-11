MBS has transformed Saudi Arabia, he is an inspiration: Shehbaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News/Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for transforming Saudi Arabia's landscape and described his policies as an inspiration for the entire world.

His comments were a reference to the Vision 2030 – a set of long-term goals set by the crown prince for ending Saudi Arabia’s dependence on fossil fuels by pursuing economic diversification to make the kingdom an global hub by promoting manufacturing, tourism and entertainment while also introducing necessary social changes.

In an interview to Saudi TV channel Al Arabiya, Shehbaz noted the extraordinary relationship between the two nations which, he added, were unique in their nature, representing a special and unparalleled bond.

The prime minister also mentioned a successful event recently organised in Riyadh “The Special Meeting on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development” by the World Economic Forum (WEF), where he held meeting with Saudi authorities, including the crown prince, and agreed to cooperate in various fields, including the training of Saudi Air Force pilots.

Shehbaz expressed his admiration for the achievements made by Mohammed bin Salman – who is commonly known as MBS – in the IT sector and expressed Pakistan's interest in leveraging Saudi expertise in this field.

He outlined areas of mutual interest and cooperation, particularly in solar energy investment discussions held during Pakistan's delegation visit to Riyadh.

VISION 2030 FOR DIVERSIFICATION

“We have outlined a comprehensive and ambitious vision for Saudi Arabia until the year 2030. It is the first step on our journey towards a better, brighter future, for our country and citizens,” said MBS.

The broad nature of the Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 can be gauged by the fact that it even encompasses women’s empowerment, signifying a leap forward in both economic and social domains.

Since 2016, reforms have enhanced women rights, enabling driving, independent travel, and equitable access to legal processes marking a profound societal transformation.

These advancements have led to increased female participation in the workforce and leadership, enriching Saudi society with diverse perspectives and expertise. The commitment to gender equality is part of a broader vision to create a vibrant, inclusive future, with women playing a crucial role in the nation’s development.

“As Saudi Arabia diversifies its economy, women’s contributions are set to increase, showcasing a commitment to an inclusive and thriving society,” says the official website.