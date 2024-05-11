In-focus

President summons NA session on May 13

President summons NA session on May 13

Pakistan

The session of the National Assembly will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 4:00pm.

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the National Assembly (NA) on May 13 (Monday), Dunya News reported.

The session of the National Assembly will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 4:00pm.

The president summoned the session of National Assembly in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
 

Related Topics
Asif Zardari
President
National Assembly
Pakistan
Judiciary



Advertisement

Related News