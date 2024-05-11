President summons NA session on May 13

The session of the National Assembly will be held at the Parliament House in Islamabad at 4:00pm.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has summoned the session of the National Assembly (NA) on May 13 (Monday), Dunya News reported.

The president summoned the session of National Assembly in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 54(1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

