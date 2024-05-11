Three killed in stampede in Jhang

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

Published On: Sat, 11 May 2024 04:25:03 PKT

JHANG (Dunya News) – At least three persons were killed and three other sustained injuries in a stampede during an Urs ceremony in Jhang on Friday, Dunya News reported.

Acording to details, the stampede occurred during Urs of Hazrat Ladhan Imam at the shrine of Hazrat Shah Jewna as people ran to take shelter when heavy rain started, killing three persons on the spot and injuring three other.

