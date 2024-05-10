LHC orders de-sealing of Johar Town restaurants

Fri, 10 May 2024 15:59:28 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has ordered the de-sealing of restaurants sealed in Johar Town.

During the hearing of a smog-related petition, LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim ordered the de-sealing of restaurants sealed in Johar Town upon the submission of affidavits/undertakings.

The court directed the lawyer representing the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to ensure that if restaurant owners violated court orders again, they would be fined Rs1 million each.

The court also allowed restaurants to remain open until 11pm on weekdays and until midnight on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

COURT DISPLEASED WITH CANAL ROAD LIGHTING

Justice Shahid Karim also expressed dissatisfaction over the installation of lights on Lahore’s Canal Road during the spring festival, remarking that planting trees instead of installing lights would have been beneficial for the environment.

He criticised the wastage of public money on extravagant lights and planting trees in flowerbeds that would wither away after a few days.

The court inquired from the counsel for the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) about the cost and details of the lights, to which the PHA lawyer replied that he was not aware of the details but would inquire.

The judge ordered initiatives to utilise water from ablution facilities in mosques for planting trees, stating that steps should be taken to recycle mosque water for irrigation, but it would take time.

He also emphasised the need to stop the burning of crop residues, as efforts were still under way to burn the remains of crops.

The court instructed the new commissioner of Lahore to implement court orders promptly.