LHC registrar stopped from fixing Raja's plea for additional election tribunals

Pakistan Pakistan LHC registrar stopped from fixing Raja's plea for additional election tribunals

Court seeks a response from Election Commission

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 May 2024 11:43:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has prevented the registrar from fixing for hearing a petition filed by Salman Akram Raja, a senior lawyer and top PTI leader, seeking the formation of additional election tribunals.

LHC’s Justice Shahid Karim took up Raja’s plea for hearing on Friday.

During the course of proceedings, the judge observed that his name had also been proposed for the tribunal, so how he could hear this case.

At this, Raja remarked that this was not a personal matter of a judge and that the court could hear this case.

Later, the court sought a response from the Election Commission for not appointing judges as tribunal judges.

Salman Akram Raja had approached the Lahore High Court seeking the formation of additional tribunals. He had made the chief election commissioner a party in his petition.

Raja had contended in the petition that election tribunals had been constituted in the high courts of other provinces, but no additional tribunals had been formed even after a letter from the LHC chief justice to the Election Commission which was causing a delay in the hearing on election-related appeals.

The petitioner had sought the formation of additional election tribunals in the high court, through a legal order.