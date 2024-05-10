Pakistan laments UNSC inability to implement resolutions on Palestine

Pakistan Pakistan Pakistan laments UNSC inability to implement resolutions on Palestine

He said permanent UNSC members did not reach a consensus to implement the crucial decision

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 May 2024 11:34:38 PKT

NEW YORK (Dunya News) – Pakistan ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram has said that the Israeli government is taking illegal and inhumane actions in Gaza.

Commenting on the United States’ vetoing the UNSC resolution seeking Palestine’s full membership, Ambassador Munir lamented that permanent UN Security Council members did not reach a consensus to implement the crucial decision.

“The Israeli government is taking illegal actions in Gaza and the United Nations has fulfilled its responsibility in the Security Council and the General Assembly. However, permanent members did not agree to implement the decision of the UNSC,” he said.

The member states were bound to implement every decision of the UNSC, he said highlighting that there had been resolutions regarding human rights violations in Gaza.

The ambassador said that efforts were underway to negotiate a Gaza ceasefire at the UN. A special session on the Palestine’s membership would be held on Friday (today), he added.

“At the UN meeting, the Security Council will be asked to review its decision,” he said.