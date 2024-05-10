Energy projects under CPEC contributed to overcoming power outages in Pakistan: Ahsan

Pakistan Pakistan Energy projects under CPEC contributed to overcoming power outages in Pakistan: Ahsan

Ahsan said Govt intends to reform energy sector to provide electricity to consumers at cheaper rates

Follow on Published On: Fri, 10 May 2024 03:18:32 PKT

BEIJING (Web Desk) - Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal says the government has deep commitment to the high-quality development of CPEC.

He was talking to Chairman National Energy Administration of China Zhang Jianghua in Beijing today.

Ahsan Iqbal said Green Corridor, announced by Vice Premier He Lifeng during his visit to Pakistan is an important pillar of second phase of CPEC.

He said energy projects, under CPEC phase-I, contributed to overcoming power outages in Pakistan.

The Minister said government intends to diversify energy mix during the next phase of CPEC towards clean and renewable energy.

He said we intend to reform energy sector to be efficient and affordable in order to provide electricity to consumers and businesses at cheaper rates by cutting line losses and power theft.

Both sides discussed new initiatives to improve energy management system, aimed at reducing theft and line losses.

The Minister also briefed the Chinese side on the steps taken by the government to enhance safety and security of the Chinese nationals on several projects in Pakistan.

Both sides also discussed to diversify energy mix for the production of electricity in the country.

In that context, Minister for Planning sought Chinese continued cooperation for the early implementation of the Azad Pattan and Kohala Hydro Power Projects.

Emphasizing the importance of the work of CPEC's Joint Coordination Committee, which is the highest-level decision-making body, both sides agreed to hold the next round of the Joint Working Group meeting on Energy at an early date.

The meeting was part of a series of engagements of Professor Ahsan Iqbal in Beijing to prepare for the next round of Joint Coordination Committee meeting as well as for the preparation of the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to China.

Earlier, the Minister met top Chinese companies specializing in power transmission and distribution. These include Power China, TBEA Co. Ltd., and Electric Power Planning and Engineering Institute.

The meeting was held at Pakistan Embassy in Beijing.

The Minister informed the companies about ongoing transmission losses faced by power sector in Pakistan and encouraged them to provide assistance through technological, innovative and cost effective means.

The Chinese companies made presentations to the Minister and SAPM, highlighting their expertise in power transmission and practical application of their expertise in other countries.

