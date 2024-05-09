CM Maryam denies negotiations with May 9 miscreants

State was attacked on May 9: CM Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said miscreants turned Jinnah House into ashes on May 9, 2023.

CM Maryam participated in the ceremony in honour of the families of the martyrs held at Jinnah House. She also presented them bouquets.

The CM said that the state was attacked on May 9 which was the darkest day in the history of the country.

She denied negotiations with those who attacked the memorials of martyrs. They rather deserved severe punishment, she held.

Maryam Nawaz said that everyone saw the arsonists. She said that these people were trained by terrorists for this attack. She said that she met the families of the martyrs. She said that tears came to her eyes after meeting the heirs of the martyrs.

The chief minister further said that she wanted to ask the judiciary why people who committed treason are not getting punishment. Why are such people getting bails?