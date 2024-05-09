Sardar Salim Haider to take oath as Punjab governor tomorrow

Updated On: Thu, 09 May 2024 20:39:56 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – PPP leader Sardar Salim Haider Khan will take oath as the Punjab governor tomorrow (May 10).

The swearing-in ceremony had twice been postponed as Governor Balighur Rehman was in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah.

Khan will take oath of the office at 4pm in the Governor’s House.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Shahzad Khan will administer the oath.

The PPP leaders, workers, provincial cabinet, PML-N leaders and others will be present on the occasion.



