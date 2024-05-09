US lauds Pakistan's counter-terrorism, peace efforts

Pakistan Pakistan US lauds Pakistan's counter-terrorism, peace efforts

Commander of the US CENTCOM calls on COAS

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 09 May 2024 23:51:25 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - Pakistan and United States have reiterated the need for enhancing training interactions between CENTCOM and Pakistan Army.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Commander of the US CENTCOM General Michael Erik Kurilla and Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), matters of shared interests, particularly cooperation in regional security matters came under discussion during the meeting.

Both sides discussed the avenues of joint training.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army's successes in fight against terrorism and Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region.