May 9 cases: LHC gives Fawad's lawyer time for preparation

Petition requesting appearance of ex-minister through a video link in 36 cases adjourned till May 19

Updated On: Thu, 09 May 2024 13:18:13 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Lahore High Court has given time to Fawad Chaudhry’s counsel for preparation in connection with the hearing on a petition requesting appearance of the former information minister through a video link in 36 cases related to the May 9 violent riots.

During Thursdays’ hearing presided over by LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan, the former minister appeared in the court along with his wife Hiba Fawad.

At the outset of the proceedings, the chief justice inquired about the number of cases of terrorism registered against the petitioner.

Fawad’s counsel responded that except two cases, all other cases were related to terrorism.

At this juncture, Fawad Ch himself came to the rostrum, on which the chief justice remarked that “Mr Chaudhary seems to have no faith in his lawyer”.

The petitioner stated that he only wanted to tell the facts, adding that “forty-seven cases are registered against me”.

Upon this, the chief justice asked Chaudhry if he had to discuss it all himself. At this, Fawad Chaudhary returned to his seat.

Later, his lawyer asked for more time for preparation.

The court, while granting his request, adjourned the proceedings until May 16.