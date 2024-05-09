Seven killed in Gwadar gun attack

Police say victims were barbers by profession, hailing from Khanewal

Thu, 09 May 2024 09:16:54 PKT

GWADAR (Dunya News) – Unidentified gunmen killed seven people in Sarbandar area of Gwadar on Thursday, police officials said.

According to Gwadar SHO Mohsin Ali, unidentified assailants opened gunfire near the Fish Harbour residential quarters, killing seven people and wounding another.

He said the victims were barbers by profession and worked in a shop in Sarbandar area.

They all belonged to Khanewal, he added.

Following the attack, a police party reached the crime scene and cordoned off the area.

The dead bodies were shifted to a morgue for autopsy and the injured to the Gwadar Hospital for medical assistance.

A case has been registered against the unidentified killers and investigation is underway.