US determined to work with Pakistan to combat terrorism: State Dept spox

Matthew Miller said that Pakistan has suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists.

Thu, 09 May 2024

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that the United States determined to work with Pakistan to combat terrorism, Dunya News reported.

Briefing the media in Washington on Wednesday, Matthew Miller said that US remain committed to working with Pakistan to address the shared threat posed by terrorist groups throughout the region.

Matthew Miller said that Pakistan has suffered greatly at the hands of terrorists, and we regret the loss of life and injuries sustained and offer our heart-felt condolences to those affected by these attacks.

Replying to a question, he said that we will continue to encourage Afghanistan’s neighbours, including Pakistan, to respect the non-return advisory, given the dire situation in Afghanistan

Replying to another question regarding PTI founder release from jail, Matthew Miller said: “We do not take position on those matters. Those matters are for the government of Pakistan to decide.”

