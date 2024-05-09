Blaze at Lahore airport destroys immigration system

The airport authorities said that the cause of fire is not yet known.

Published On: Thu, 09 May 2024 06:58:55 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Fire broke out at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore in the wee hours of Thursday which is continuously spreading to various parts of the airport, Dunya News reported.

According to initial reports, the blaze has completely destroyed the immigration system at the airport. Sources said that the process of the immigration has stopped.

On the other hand, below-strength teams of fire brigade and Rescue 1122 reached the airport but failed to launch rescue operation. Panic-striken passengers present at the airport were seen running here and there to save their lives.

Note: This is a developing story.

