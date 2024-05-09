Two Hajj flights leave for Saudi Arabia from Karachi with 330 pilgrims

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Two Hajj flights departed from Karachi for Saudi Arabia, carrying a total of 330 pilgrims, in the wee hours of Thursday, marking the start of Hajj flight operation, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the first flight with 150 intending pilgrims and second flight carrying 180 pilgrims left for the Madina by private flights from Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

The officials from religious ministry and a large number of people were present at the airport to see off the pilgrims.

More than 68,000 intending pilgrims under government’s regular Hajj scheme would be flown to Saudi Arabia by 259 flights of several airlines in a month-long pre-Hajj flights operation.

