Liaquat Baloch opposes Establishment's role in politics

Pakistan Pakistan Liaquat Baloch opposes Establishment's role in politics

Says the JI will accept elections without interference of Establishment

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 May 2024 18:36:35 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami leader Liaquat Baloch says Establishment's role in democracy and political activities in Pakistan should end.

Speaking at a seminar, the JI leader reiterated that politicians should take political decisions and run the country.

“We will accept only those elections which are held without the interference of Establishment,” he stressed.

On May 7, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said the perpetrators and facilitators of May 9 violence would have to face punishment in line with law and Constitution.

Addressing a press conference, Maj Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry said the May 9 episode was an open secret and people of Pakistan as well as armed forces had all the proofs and evidence.

He said May 9 was not Pakistan armed forces’ case but it was a case of all Pakistanis. An attempt was made to create hatred between the people of the country and armed forces. It was essential to punish the perpetrators of May 9 to keep faith in the judicial system of the country intact, he added.