Government increases passport fees in fast-track category again

Pakistan Pakistan Government increases passport fees in fast-track category again

Backlog and delay in processing still persist

Follow on Published On: Wed, 08 May 2024 12:38:24 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The government has announced a significant hike in passport fees, particularly in the fast-track category.

According to recent media reports, the revised fee structure reveals substantial increases across various passport categories and page counts.

As of May 8, the fee for a machine-readable passport (MRP) with 36 pages and a validity of 5 years stands at Rs. 12,500. For those opting for a higher page count, the fees escalate to Rs. 18,000 for 72 pages and a staggering Rs. 23,000 for 100 pages.

For individuals seeking a longer validity period of 10 years, the fees have surged even further. A 10-year MRP with 36 pages now costs Rs. 16,200, while the rates for 72 and 100 pages soar to Rs. 25,200 and Rs. 32,000 respectively.

The Directorate General of Passports and Immigration has increased the passports processing fess in March 6 of this year.

Despite the uptick in fees, the backlog issues and delays in processing passport applications persist, leaving many applicants frustrated with the system's efficiency.