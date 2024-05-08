Mohsin Naqvi lauds FC North Balochistan's role for peace and development in the province

Pakistan Pakistan Mohsin Naqvi lauds FC North Balochistan's role for peace and development in the province

Says peace and order is necessary for development in the province

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 08 May 2024 11:07:47 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the headquarters of Frontier Corps North Balochistan today (Wednesday).

Mohsin Naqvi was welcomed by FC North IG Major General Amir Ajmal Chaudhry and saluted by troops of FC North.

Minister Naqvi paid homage to the martyrs by laying a floral wreath at the martyrs' memorial and reciting Fatiha (prayers). He paid tribute to martyrs' sacrifices for the nation.

During his tour, Minister Naqvi explored the museum and examined the latest tools utilized by FC North, showing keen interest in historical artifacts.

A special session was convened under his presidency at FC North and commended the FC North's role in maintaining peace and order in Balochistan.

In his address, Minister Naqvi reiterated the pivotal contributions of FC North in ensuring the prosperity of the region.

He commended the professional capabilities and courage of the officers and young men of FC North, stating, "We are proud of their dedication to duty."

Minister Naqvi underscored the patriotism of Balochistan residents, and emphasized, development and prosperity was attainable only with the prevailing peace and order.

He was briefed on FC North's professional performance and responsibilities, further highlighting the organization's vital contributions to security and stability in Balochistan.