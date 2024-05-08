Economic reforms, security, human rights discussed with PTI leaders: Matthew Miller

America does not support any political party

Wed, 08 May 2024 06:02:13 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – Giving reaction to a recent meeting between the US ambassador and the PTI leaders, the US State Department has said the US does not support any political party and it is aware of the limited conflict between Iran and Pakistan.

Speaking about the meeting between Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and the US ambassador, US Foreign Ministry spokesperson Matthew Miller said the opposition leader Omar Ayub and other PTI leaders discussed economic reforms, regional security and human rights.

The spokesperson said the meeting also considered strengthening the relations between the two countries, adding, “We do not support any political party, we are also aware of the limited conflict between Iran and Pakistan.”

It should be noted that a day ago, American ambassador met opposition leader Umar Ayub, Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser and other leaders of Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Umar Ayub said political and economic situation of Pakistan was discussed in the meeting.

The PTI in a statement had claimed that the party leaders had discussed with the US ambassador the state of democracy, rule of law, basic human rights and economy in the country.

In the meeting, ‘restrictions’ on basic political freedom and illegal administrative measures against freedom of expression and communication were discussed, it said.

It said they also discussed the alleged revengeful acts against political opponents including the founder PTI, his wife, party leaders and workers.



